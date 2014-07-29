SHANGHAI, July 29 China's insurance regulator is
considering new measures that will brake firms' capacity to
launch life insurance plans in the rapidly growing industry as
part of moves to reduce the risk of defaults in the sector,
local media reported on Tuesday.
China Insurance Regulatory Commission will set requirements
linking insurers' capitalisation levels to the approval of new
life insurance products, state-run Shanghai Securities News
reported, citing unidentified industry sources.
In a bid to manage risks, the regulator will also ban firms
from distorting the scope of their coverage, and from selling
complex products that will be difficult for consumers to
understand.
Rapid growth in China's insurance industry and investment
into risky local infrastructure and housing projects have
weakened the position of smaller insurers in particular,
according to Bernstein research.
(Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)