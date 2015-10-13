GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/zax75w
By Richa Naidu
Oct 13 Chinese insurers are pursuing strategic
tie-ups and outright M&A to tap Western expertise, keen for
knowledge on products, pricing and technology as a nascent
market for health and property insurance takes off, industry
executives say.
China is set to climb one notch to become the world's No.3
insurance market this year, state-run news agency Xinhua quoted
insurance regulator chief Xiang Junbo as saying in January.
Non-life insurance premiums jumped 17 percent in real terms in
2014, the 13th straight year of double-digit growth, according
to Swiss Re.
The push to widen product portfolios has been propelled by
falling demand for car insurance as vehicle sales weaken on
slower economic growth, as well as the planned introduction of
tax breaks on health insurance premiums.
Insurers including Fosun International Ltd and
Anbang Insurance Group have launched some $6.1 billion worth of
overseas deals this year. Those with partnerships already are
building them out - China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd
has widened ties with Allianz SE to sell
long-term care and health products.
Industry insiders said scores of Chinese underwriters are
now being trained in London and other European capitals.
"They're reaching out wherever they can, they're looking for
strategic relationships," said Malcolm Steingold, Aon Benfield's
head of Asia Pacific, adding that some products have been
tailored to include a savings component as Chinese customers are
new to protection-only policies.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by
Denny Thomas in Hong Kong; Editing by Lisa Jucca and Edwina
Gibbs)