(Adds details, paragraphs 3-7)
BEIJING May 7 The China Insurance Regulatory
Commission said on Sunday that regulatory loopholes should be
plugged and supervision stepped up to the overcome shortcomings.
A sound regulatory system for companies should be
established and supervision strengthened over the shareholder
ownership structure and the authenticity of their funds, the
commission said.
In recent years, a series of problems has been identified,
including lax enforcement of rules and systemic loopholes, it
added.
"The insurance regulatory system needs to deeply reflect and
needs to thoroughly take stock and sort things out, locate and
correct the shortcomings which exist, earnestly perfect the
regulatory system and improve its methods," the regulator said.
The commission will also closely monitor where insurance
funds are invested.
The bar for overseas investments by insurance funds will be
raised, it added.
Insurers will have to pay more attention to the development
of insurance products, and punishments will be stepped up for
those who break the rules, the regulator said.
The statement comes amid a widespread regulatory crackdown
on what is seen as the excessive use of universal life products
by some insurers, and as China's central leadership moves to
curb risk in the financial system.
The regulator vowed last month to improve its conduct and
bring the market back to order after its chairman was placed
under investigation and removed from his post for "serious
disciplinary violations", a euphemism for
corruption.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Stella Qiu; Editing by Nick
Macfie)