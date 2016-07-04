SHANGHAI, July 4 China's insurance regulator has
revised rules to make it easier for insurance companies to
invest in infrastructure projects in a bid to support a slow
economy and create investment opportunities in an environment of
low returns.
Insurers will no longer need to obtain regulatory approval
to invest in infrastructure, and their scope of investment will
also be expanded, the China Insurance Regulatory Commission
(CIRC) said on its website on Sunday.
The CIRC said that since 2006, insurers have invested a
total of 893.83 billion yuan ($134.32 billion) into
infrastructure projects, but rules needed to be revised to
reflect changes on the ground.
Currently, insures can only invest in infrastructure in five
industries including transportation, telecommunications, energy,
municipal projects and environmental protection.
The move would "satisfy insurers' need to allocate their
assets, to relieve their pressure in the current low-yield
environment where there's a shortage of quality assets," CIRC
said in a statement, adding it would also "support and stabilize
the economy."
The revised rules also introduced more risk-management
measures, and regulators will give the market more power in
allocating insurers' money into infrastructure projects,
according to the CIRC.
($1 = 6.6547 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)