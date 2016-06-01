SHANGHAI, June 1 China's insurance regulator has
launched an inspection of insurers' risk controls over stock,
private equity and real estate investments, the official
Shanghai Securities News reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed
sources.
The move comes as the country's insurers report strong
profits even as wider economic growth stutters and analysts warn
of a pivot to riskier investments.
According to a note circulated this week, the China
Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) told insurers and
insurance asset management companies that they plan to inspect
investments in stocks, equity and real estate, in both onshore
and offshore markets, the Shanghai Securities News said.
The CIRC was not immediately available for comment. It has
also taken action previously to curb riskier investments by
insurers.
China's largest insurers, including Ping An Insurance
and China Life Insurance
saw profit growth last year of 38 percent and 8
percent, respectively, a show of strength when other financial
institutions such as banks are seeing flat profit growth.
The insurers have also intensified their push to acquire
assets abroad, with Anbang Insurance agreeing to buy German
insurer Allianz's South Korean businesses in April and China
Life and China Taiping Insurance expressing interest
in acquiring ING Life Insurance Korea, according to sources.
In a note on Wednesday, Fitch Ratings said Chinese life
insurers are increasingly investing in debt-investment plans,
project asset-backed plans, trust schemes and wealth management
products that promise higher returns for greater risks.
The aim of the CIRC inspection is to prevent risks that may
arise in the core business of insurance firms, with a focus on
any illegal activity, insider trading, improper related-party
transactions and the misappropriation of funds, said the paper.
The focus will be on elements of oversight such as the
function of independent directors and compliance, it said.
Starting in June, each company will set up inspection teams
which will conduct spot checks and other investigations. The
CIRC will then review the reports and also conduct spot checks,
the paper said.
China's insurance firms raked in 2.4 trillion yuan ($364.18
billion) of premium income in 2015, up 20 percent from a year
earlier, the industry regulator said in January.
($1 = 6.5902 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting By Engen Tham; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)