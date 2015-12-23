BEIJING Dec 23 China's insurance regulator has issued tighter disclosure requirements for insurance firms when they buy stakes in listed companies, in a bid to rein in investment risks.

Insurance firms must disclose plans to buy stakes amounting to 5 percent of the total share capital of a listed company, according to the regulations issued by China Insurance Regulatory Commission on Wednesday.

Insurers must provide information, including their existing investment in the targeted company, the way they will bid for shares and the source of funding, the regulator's website said.

The rules will apply to joint share purchases in listed firms by insurers and "related parties", it said.

The rules will help insurance firms to "strengthen their asset and liability management and ward off risks in their investment operations," the regulator said.

The new requirements came after a series of stake purchases by cash-rich insurers in listed firms.

Anbang Insurance Group has raised its stake in China Vanke 000002.SZ 2202.HK, the country's largest developer, to 7.01 percent by acquiring shares worth 2.84 billion yuan ($438.42 million) as Chinese insurers beef up their property portfolios. (Reporting by Kevin Yao, editing by Louise Heavens)