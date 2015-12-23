BEIJING Dec 23 China's insurance regulator has
issued tighter disclosure requirements for insurance firms when
they buy stakes in listed companies, in a bid to rein in
investment risks.
Insurance firms must disclose plans to buy stakes
amounting to 5 percent of the total share capital of a listed
company, according to the regulations issued by China Insurance
Regulatory Commission on Wednesday.
Insurers must provide information, including their existing
investment in the targeted company, the way they will bid for
shares and the source of funding, the regulator's website said.
The rules will apply to joint share purchases in listed
firms by insurers and "related parties", it said.
The rules will help insurance firms to "strengthen their
asset and liability management and ward off risks in their
investment operations," the regulator said.
The new requirements came after a series of stake purchases
by cash-rich insurers in listed firms.
Anbang Insurance Group has raised its stake in China Vanke
000002.SZ 2202.HK, the country's largest developer, to 7.01
percent by acquiring shares worth 2.84 billion yuan ($438.42
million) as Chinese insurers beef up their property portfolios.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao, editing by Louise Heavens)