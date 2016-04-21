SHANGHAI, April 21 China Insurance Investment Ltd has raised 30 billion yuan to invest in infrastructure projects in Shanghai city such as roads and railways, the country's insurance regulator said on its website on Thursday.

The China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC), which spearheaded the creation of China Insurance Investment in January this year, said the funding was aimed at boosting the city's urban development and supporting Chinese government initiatives including "One Belt, One Road."

The funds were raised with Shanghai Pudong Development (Group) and Lujiazui (Group), it added.

China Insurance Investment Ltd, headquartered in the Shanghai free trade zone, was launched by 46 Chinese corporate shareholders, comprising 27 insurance companies, 15 insurance asset management companies and four private companies. The shareholders each have a stake of less than 4 percent.

In January, the CIRC said the fund had directed part of its first fund to finance Russia's $27 billion Yamal liquefied natural gas project. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Sam Holmes)