HONG KONG Oct 5 Chinese internet insurer Zhong An Online Property and Casualty Insurance has picked three banks as sponsors of a planned initial public offering in Hong Kong worth about $2 billion, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the deal.

Zhong An, backed by Chinese internet companies Tencent Holdings Ltd and Ant Financial, selected Credit Suisse, JPMorgan and UBS to lead the offering, expected to take place in 2017, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Zhong An didn't immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment during a holiday week in mainland China. Credit Suisse, JPMorgan and UBS also didn't return Reuters' requests for comment. (Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)