BEIJING, April 8 The head of Thailand's CP Group said on Monday that the firm would reinvest in China earnings from its recently acquired $9.4 billion stake in Chinese insurer, Ping An.

Thai billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont, who chairs the Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group) which bought the Ping An stake from HSBC, was speaking at the annual Boao Forum in China.

No other details were immediately available. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Stephen Coates)