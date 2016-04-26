BEIJING, April 26 China's insurers raked in 1.2 trillion yuan ($185 billion) in premium income for the first quarter, an increase of 42 percent from a year ago, the country's insurance regulator reported on Tuesday.

First quarter profits are forecast to decline by 55.3 percent over the same period last year, to 38.94 billion yuan, the China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) said at a press conference held in Beijing.

At the end of this quarter, assets held by China's insurers hit 14 trillion yuan.

The balance of funds reached 12 trillion yuan as of March 31, an increase of 7.3 percent from the beginning of the year, CIRC also said.

Stocks and securities investments accounted for 14.03 percent of the total, while bank deposits and bonds accounted for 55.78 percent.

($1 = 6.4926 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Sun Qizi in Beijing; Writing by Engen Tham; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)