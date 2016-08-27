BEIJING Aug 27 China's insurance regulator will
limit the funding avenues for insurers to take stakes in other
companies, in an effort to crack down on aggressive
acquisitions, financial news outlet Caixin reported on Saturday,
citing anonymous industry sources.
The China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) will
require insurers to report any large stakes they hold in other
companies and apply for permission before undertaking any
significant market activity which may lead to a take-over of a
listed company, Caixin reported.
Insurers would be prevented from using insurance premiums or
borrowed funds from asset management plans to acquire other
companies, Caixin said.
Insurers are presently allowed to invest 30 percent of their
total assets in securities, including listed-company equity.
China Vanke, the mainland's biggest property
company by sales, is trying to fend off a hostile takeover by
financial conglomerate Baoneng Group with a $6.9 billion deal
with white knight Shenzhen Metro. However the deal was opposed
by major shareholders as it will dilute their shareholding.
(Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Stephen Coates)