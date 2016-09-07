SHANGHAI, Sept 7 China's insurance regulator
launched new rules on Tuesday to curb the growth of short- and
mid-term life insurance products, according to a notice posted
on its official website.
The China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) has been
trying to reduce risks from insurers investing in stocks and
long-term assets using short-term funds which could lead to a
sudden tightening of liquidity in the event of market
volatility.
The new rules say that at the end of the latest quarter, the
annual insurance premiums from short- to mid-term products
should be less than 2 times the greater of an insurer's invested
capital or net assets.
The rules also specify that annual insurance premiums for
products with terms between 1 and 3 years should only comprise
50 percent of an insurer's total premiums by 2018.
Higher pay-out rates were also set for life insurance and
personal care insurance among other things, the rules said.
Certain types of liability, such as disease and accidental
death liability, should now be included in death insurance.
($1 = 6.4659 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Kim Coghill)