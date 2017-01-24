BEIJING Jan 24 China's insurance regulator is
reimposing ceilings on funds insurers can put into the stock
market, in the latest move to control risk and limit how much
insurance assets are invested in listed companies.
Insurers will be restricted to investing no more than 5
percent of their total assets, as of the end of the previous
quarter, in a single stock, the China Insurance Regulatory
Commission (CIRC) said in a statement on Tuesday.
Insurance firms also will be restricted to placing no more
than 30 percent of their total assets in equities, the statement
said.
The rules return China's insurers to investment limits that
were in place ahead of the stock market crash in 2015, when the
regulator loosened rules to boost stock purchases.
"Quitting the temporary market rescue policy will help
insurance companies prevent stock investment concentration
risks," CIRC said in Tuesday's statement.
Insurance firms will have two years or more to lower their
investment allocation to the required level, the statement said.
China's insurers have invested 1.2 trillion yuan ($174.96
billion) in stocks, accounting for no more than 10 percent of
invested insurance assets, CIRC said in the statement.
In recent weeks, CIRC has rolled out new rules aimed at
limiting risk, by tightening the shareholding structure at
insurance firms and limiting how insurance assets are invested.
Those measures include lowering from 51 percent to one-third
the biggest stake a single shareholder can take in an insurance
firm and forbidding insurers to use wealth management funds to
invest in themselves.
CIRC also has announced rules to tighten compliance
management systems.
($1 = 6.8587 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting By Matthew Miller and Zhang Shu; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)