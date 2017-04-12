SHANGHAI, April 12 China's insurance industry is
facing solvency risks, liquidity pressures, poor corporate
governance and macro political and economic issues, the Xinhua
news agency reported Chen Wenhui, vice chairman of China
Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) saying on Wednesday.
Chen's comments come just days after the country's top
anti-graft body said it was investigating the head of the CIRC
for disciplinary violations - a byword for corruption.
On Monday, the regulator said it will investigate and deal
with illegal activities in the insurance market.
The anti-corruption investigation into the head of the
insurance watchdog could lead to more intense regulatory
scrutiny of the insurance industry, executives and analysts
said.
(Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Eric Meijer)