* Insurance regulator started crackdown since end-2016
* Illegal sales distort market order, disturb FX management
* Says has "zero tolerance" for illegal sales of HK products
BEIJING, June 16 China's insurance regulator
will continue to crack down on illegal sales of Hong Kong
insurance products by mainland agencies, which it says has led
to capital outflows and money laundering.
The China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) withdrew
one agency's permit and shut down 35 websites or public accounts
on WeChat - a leading instant messaging platform - during a
targeted investigation launched last year that was aimed at
those products, the regulator said in a statement on Friday.
CIRC said that those activities have not only "distorted the
order of the domestic insurance market" but also "disturbed the
government's foreign currency management and led to asset
outflows and even money laundering."
The regulator said in a statement posted on its website it
would have "zero tolerance" for the illegal sales of Hong Kong
products, but did not provide details about the activities.
Chinese regulators, which have taken severe measures to halt
the illegal outflows of funds since last year, are concerned
that the purchase of overseas insurance products has become a
channel for mainland Chinese to move money abroad, avoiding
capital restrictions.
The Hong Kong life insurance market has seen very strong
demand from mainland Chinese in the past year, despite some
curbs imposed on purchases of insurance by Chinese visitors to
the city.
Most recently, China's biggest bank card provider UnionPay
said it would tighten regulations over how mainland customers
can use its debit and credit cards to purchase Hong Kong
insurance products, potentially restricting another gateway for
capital flight.
Hong Kong's life insurance market saw strong new business
growth of 41.5 percent in 2016, with a significant portion of
business coming from mainland Chinese customers, Standard &
Poor's said.
Hong Kong life premiums are expected to grow at a slower
rate of 10 percent over the next two years, S&P said, mainly due
to curbs on using UnionPay cards for cross-border
insurance-related purchases.
Hong Kong's new insurance regulator told Reuters late last
year it saw Chinese demand for Hong Kong insurance products
staying strong because of their high quality despite recent
curbs on such purchases.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk, Josephine Mason, and
Sumeet Chatterjee in Hong Kong; Writing by Shu Zhang; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)