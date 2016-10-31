SHANGHAI Oct 31 China's insurance regulator
recently visited foreign life insurance firms and intermediaries
in Beijing as part of investigations into the illegal sale of
insurance products in Hong Kong to mainland Chinese, the
Shanghai Securities news reported on Monday without disclosing
its sources.
China, which has ramped up a crackdown on illegal outflows
of funds this year, is concerned that buying overseas insurance
has become a way for Chinese to move money abroad, avoiding
capital restrictions.
The investigation arm of the China Insurance Regulatory
Commission (CIRC) found that some insurers were mis-selling
insurance products, using underhanded marketing methods, the
paper said.
The CIRC was not immediately available for comment.
China's biggest bank card provider UnionPay said on Saturday
it will tighten regulations over how mainland customers can use
its debit and credit cards to purchase Hong Kong insurance
products, potentially restricting another gateway for capital
flight.
China has seen a pick up in capital outflows amid concerns
about a slowing economy and further depreciation in the yuan
currency, which has weakened to six-year lows. That has prompted
the government to plug some overseas investment channels.
Regulators have uncovered illegal capital outflows of $8.43
billion so far this year.
Overseas insurance products can serve as a store of wealth
and as offshore collateral for other potential investments such
as property, analysts and insurance sector insiders say.
On Friday, China's foreign exchange regulator told banks to
strengthen checks on foreign exchange transactions to make sure
they were genuine and based on actual needs.
(Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Kim Coghill)