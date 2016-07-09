SHANGHAI, July 9 Chinese insurers should
strengthen disclosures on transactions in response to new
investment strategies they have developed in a fast expanding
market, the industry's regulator said.
Insurers need to increase the scope and standard of
disclosures and strengthen legal responsibility, the China
Insurance Regulatory Commission said in a notice posted on its
website on Friday.
Years of breakneck growth for China's top insurers has been
partly fuelled by a splurge on risky investment products that
could punch multi-billion-dollar holes in their balance sheets
if the slowing economy triggers heavy debt defaults, a Reuters
survey of insurers' accounts found in June.
"In recent years, as the insurance market has developed
quickly, the avenues for different uses of funds have
continuously expanded," said the commission.
"The scale of related party transactions, information
disclosures, and risk controls are all worthy of attention."
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; editing by John
Stonestreet)