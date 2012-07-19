(Adds detail)
SHANGHAI, July 19 Chinese insurers are allowed
to invest in hybrid and convertible bonds, the country's
insurance regulator said on Thursday, in the latest reform aimed
at broadening the investment scope of insurance firms.
China's financial regulators have been working in recent
years to diversify the financial system away from reliance on
bank lending to de-concentrate risk and improve capital
allocation by developing a broader base of institutional
investors.
The China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) said in a
statement it had also raised the ceiling on insurers' investment
in unsecured bonds to 50 percent of total assets from 20 percent
previously.
In May, the CIRC allowed insurers to buy unsecured corporate
bonds via an underwriters' book-building process. Previously,
insurers were restricted to purchasing unsecured bonds issued
via open auction.
The bond investment rules are part of the CIRC's efforts to
broaden the investment pipeline for Chinese insurers, whose
investment have mainly been in domestic government bonds.
State media have reported that the regulator is also
considering allowing insurers to conduct margin trading, short
selling and trading in financial derivatives both abroad and
domestically.
The report also indicated regulators are considering a
relaxation of rules governing overseas investment, and private
equity and real estate investment.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Ron
Popeski)