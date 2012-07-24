SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, July 24 China plans to
double the amount insurers can invest in private equity and
allow them to trade financial derivatives both at home and
abroad as part of efforts to broaden their investment scope,
according to a set of draft regulations seen by Reuters.
Insurers will be permitted to invest up to 10 percent of
their total assets in private equity, compared with 5 percent
previously, according to rules drafted by the China Insurance
Regulatory Commission (CIRC). That would potentially unleash
about $50 billion worth of fresh capital into unlisted firms.
Insurers will also be allowed to trade index futures and
conduct margin trading and short selling in China. In addition,
the insurance watchdog has for the first time detailed the types
of overseas financial instruments, including derivatives, that
insurers are allowed to trade.
The new rules, which were drafted after a meeting of CIRC
officials in Dalian last month, are the latest in a series of
rule changes by the regulator to expand and diversify the types
of investments insurers are able to make.
Chinese insurers currently have around 35 percent of their
assets in cash and deposits, according to boutique investment
bank and broker-dealer Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They have been
seeking to widen their investment scope to improve returns.
Some details of the proposed rule changes leaked in local
media last month.
($1 = 6.3864 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Clare Baldwin; Additional
reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Eric Meijer)