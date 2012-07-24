By Samuel Shen and Clare Baldwin
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, July 24 China plans to
double the amount insurers can invest in private equity and
allow them to trade financial derivatives both at home and
abroad as part of efforts to broaden their investment scope,
according to a set of draft regulations seen by Reuters.
Insurers will be permitted to invest up to 10 percent of
their total assets in private equity, compared with 5 percent
previously, according to rules drafted by the China Insurance
Regulatory Commission (CIRC). That would potentially unleash
about $50 billion of fresh capital into unlisted firms.
Should they choose to invest in foreign private equity funds
in a bid to increase profits, China's insurers will find no
shortage of takers. Foreign private equity funds face a tough
fundraising climate, and see Asia's insurers and pension funds
as a key source of capital for the global industry over the next
10 years.
Insurers will also be allowed to trade index futures and
conduct margin trading and short selling in China. In addition,
the insurance watchdog has for the first time detailed the types
of overseas financial instruments, including derivatives, that
insurers will be allowed to trade.
"It's certainly a good thing for insurers to have more
investment tools, but whether they can generate higher returns
is a separate matter," said Liu Yang, an analyst at Shanghai
Securities. "Financial derivatives, for example, can both hedge
losses and limit gains."
Chinese insurers have struggled with low investment returns
and asset depreciation. China Life, the world's
biggest insurer by market value, in April posted its sixth
consecutive decline in quarterly profit. The world's
second-biggest insurer, Ping An , saw its
2011 investment yields fall to 4 percent from 4.9 percent.
The new insurance investment rules, which were drafted after
a meeting of CIRC officials in Dalian last month, are the latest
in a series of rule changes by the regulator to expand and
diversify the types of investments insurers are able to make.
Chinese insurers currently have around 35 percent of their
assets in cash and deposits, according to boutique investment
bank and broker-dealer Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They have been
seeking to widen their investment scope to improve returns.
In addition to relaxing rules around private equity
investment, the CIRC also plans to allow insurers to invest in
modern agriculture, energy and resources companies. They will
also be able to invest up to 20 percent of their total assets in
infrastructure-related debt and real estate.
CIRC has not changed the percentage of assets insurers can
invest overseas - that percentage still stands at 15 percent -
but it has detailed the types of investment instruments insurers
can buy, including commercial bills, government bonds, stocks,
private equity funds and REITs.
It has also said insurers will be able to invest in overseas
financial derivatives including interest rate forwards, interest
swaps, forex forwards and swaps, stock index futures and
options, though they will only be able to use derivatives for
hedging.
The regulator has identified 25 developed countries
including the United States, UK and Japan, and 20 emerging
market nations including Brazil, Indonesia and Korea that
insurers will be able to invest in.
Trading in equity index futures and options will be limited
to 13 global exchanges including the CME Group and the NYSE
Euronext Brussels.
Some details of the proposed rule changes leaked in local
media last month.
Since then, the CIRC has published new rules allowing
insurers to outsource investment management and invest in hybrid
and convertible bonds. Additional rules in the draft document
are expected to be published over time.