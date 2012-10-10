SHANGHAI Oct 10 China's major insurance
companies increased their combined stock holdings by more than
10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) over the last three trading days
and will continue buying equities, the official Shanghai
Securities News said on Wednesday.
The newspaper said the purchases were a concerted move
triggered by sharp falls in blue chip stocks and the report is
likely to be seen as evidence that Beijing is acting to support
stock markets.
The insurers, which include China Life Insurance Co Ltd
, Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd and PICC
Property and Casualty Co Ltd, are expected to boost
equity holdings by at least 40-50 billion yuan during this round
of share purchases as their exposure to stocks is near historic
lows, the newspaper said.
China's stock market is down about 4 percent so far this
year, after falling 22 percent last year.
On Tuesday, China shares posted healthy gains and lifted
Hong Kong markets to near a five-month high as hopes of more
market-supporting measures from Beijing spurred rallies in
large-cap banking and energy shares.
Separately, Central Huijin, a unit of China's sovereign
wealth fund, increased holdings in Industrial and Commercial
Bank of China and Bank of China, by 6.3
million shares and 18.8 million shares respectively during the
third quarter, the paper said.
Over the past three trading days, Ping An bought shares in
China's top four state-owned banks while PICC increased its
equity exposure mainly through buying mutual funds, the
newspaper said.
($1 = 6.2878 Chinese yuan)
