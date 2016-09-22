SHANGHAI, Sept 22 China is planning to allow
qualified foreign institutions to borrow and lend on the
interbank foreign currency market to help meet their financing
needs, the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS) said in
an online statement on Thursday.
The latest move is an incremental step to further open up
the country's financial markets. China's central bank has
already allowed some foreign institutions to participate in the
onshore interbank forex market, where they may trade spot
products, forwards, swaps, FX swaps and options.
The People's Bank of China said late last year that it would
allow more overseas banks to enter the market. And it also
extended onshore yuan trading hours to overlap with European
trading hours, as Beijing moves towards internationalising its
currency.
(Reporting By Winni Zhou and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)