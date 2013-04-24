HONG KONG, April 24 (IFR) - Regulators in China have ordered a review of bond trading in the country's vast interbank market, according to a notice IFR has obtained.

The notice, from the Beijing bureau of the China Securities Regulatory Commission to securities houses registered in the Chinese capital, calls for brokerages to conduct in-house examinations of their bond trading businesses. The action comes after at least three brokerage executives were arrested for allegedly skimming profits from the accounts of clients.

The move is believed to be part of a bigger, nationwide clampdown on irregular transactions in China's fast-growing bond market. The National Audit Office, Ministry of Public Security, National Development and Reform Commission and the People's Bank of China are all said to be carrying out investigations.

A copy of the CSRC notice showed that regulators were focusing on "substitute holding", a practice highlighted last week in local media reports detailing the arrests. "We need to report the outstanding sizes of substitute holdings, the categories of substitute holdings, and the names of the counterparties on these deals," said a Beijing-based DCM banker.

The securities houses are required to present their findings in writing on or before May 10.

Last week, local media reported that the Shanghai Public Security Bureau was investigating executives of state-owned Citic Securities, China's largest brokerage in terms of assets, fund management company Wanjia Asset Management and small lender Qilu Bank.

The reports said the executives were suspected of misusing substitute holdings for their own benefits.

Substitute holding is common in China and is not illegal, but the CSRC's request for additional disclosure comes amid mounting concerns that the practice is being used to hide irregularities.

The Rmb24.4trn (US$4trn) interbank market, the biggest component of China's booming bond market, applies different regulations depending on the class of investor. Class A accounts are mainly commercial banks, while non-banking financial institutions fall into Class B. Other investment companies, including those from non-regulated industries and private individuals, constitute Class C accounts.

Substitute holding allows an investor to transfer bonds temporarily to another party for a fee. While the purpose can be simply to add leverage, the practice can also allow investors to get around limits or hide losses.

According to the notice, if the counterparty is a Class C investor, special attention should be paid to the real holder of those accounts and if illegal trading exists.

Securities firms should also pay attention to any frequent, irregular trading that deviates from market prices, and to whether or not securities houses officers skim profits on bond trades for their own pockets.

Market participants told IFR that a number of commercial banks were also checking their accounts and taking extra precautions. (Reporting by Carrie Hong; editing by Steve Garton; )