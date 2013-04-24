(Updates throughout with details of Wednesday's PBoC meeting)

By Carrie Hong

HONG KONG, April 24 (IFR) - Regulators in China have ordered banks to report suspicious or irregular fixed-income transactions as part of a clampdown on the country's vast interbank market.

The Beijing bureau of the China Securities Regulatory Commission has asked brokerages in the Chinese capital to examine their own practices and provide details of "substitute holding", a practice that has been linked to at least three arrests in the sector.

The securities houses are required to present their findings in writing on or before May 10, according to a copy of the notice seen by IFR.

"We need to report the outstanding sizes of substitute holdings, the categories of substitute holdings, and the names of the counterparties on these deals," said a Beijing-based debt capital markets banker.

The CSRC's notice is part of a bigger, nationwide clampdown on irregular transactions in China's fast-growing bond market.

The People's Bank of China, which regulates the Rmb24.4trn (US$4trn) interbank bond market, told commercial banks at a closed-door meeting on Wednesday that it was preparing tougher regulation to deal with substitute holding.

Sources briefed on the meeting told IFR the PBoC had discussed plans to restrict the participation of certain types of investors, as well as more lenient treatment for institutions that proactively report suspicious trades.

The National Audit Office, Ministry of Public Security and National Development and Reform Commission are also said to be investigating the practice.

The clampdown comes after at least three brokerage executives were arrested for allegedly skimming profits from the accounts of clients.

Last week, local media reported that the Shanghai Public Security Bureau was investigating executives of state-owned Citic Securities, China's largest brokerage in terms of assets, fund management company Wanjia Asset Management and small lender Qilu Bank.

The reports said the executives were suspected of misusing substitute holdings for their own benefits.

Substitute holding is common in China and is not illegal, but the clampdown comes amid growing concerns that the practice is being used to hide irregular or illegal trades.

The interbank market, the biggest component of China's booming bond market, applies different regulations depending on the class of investor.

Class A accounts are mainly commercial banks, while non-banking financial institutions fall into Class B. Other investment companies, including those from non-regulated industries and private individuals, constitute Class C accounts.

Substitute holding allows an investor to transfer bonds temporarily to another party for a fee. While the purpose can be simply to add leverage, the practice can also allow investors to get around limits or hide losses.

According to the CSRC notice, if the counterparty is a Class C investor, special attention should be paid to the real holder of those accounts and if illegal trading exists.

Securities firms should also pay attention to any frequent, irregular trading that deviates from market prices, and to whether or not securities houses officers skim profits on bond trades for their own pockets.

The PBoC's meeting went further, floating the idea that Class C accounts may be phased out entirely or forced to upgrade to Class B. Such a move would limit the appeal of substitute holding, while the additional transparency would make it easier for regulators to monitor the market. (Reporting by Carrie Hong; editing by Steve Garton)