(Updates throughout with details of Wednesday's PBoC meeting)
By Carrie Hong
HONG KONG, April 24 (IFR) - Regulators in China have ordered
banks to report suspicious or irregular fixed-income
transactions as part of a clampdown on the country's vast
interbank market.
The Beijing bureau of the China Securities Regulatory
Commission has asked brokerages in the Chinese capital to
examine their own practices and provide details of "substitute
holding", a practice that has been linked to at least three
arrests in the sector.
The securities houses are required to present their findings
in writing on or before May 10, according to a copy of the
notice seen by IFR.
"We need to report the outstanding sizes of substitute
holdings, the categories of substitute holdings, and the names
of the counterparties on these deals," said a Beijing-based debt
capital markets banker.
The CSRC's notice is part of a bigger, nationwide clampdown
on irregular transactions in China's fast-growing bond market.
The People's Bank of China, which regulates the Rmb24.4trn
(US$4trn) interbank bond market, told commercial banks at a
closed-door meeting on Wednesday that it was preparing tougher
regulation to deal with substitute holding.
Sources briefed on the meeting told IFR the PBoC had
discussed plans to restrict the participation of certain types
of investors, as well as more lenient treatment for institutions
that proactively report suspicious trades.
The National Audit Office, Ministry of Public Security and
National Development and Reform Commission are also said to be
investigating the practice.
The clampdown comes after at least three brokerage
executives were arrested for allegedly skimming profits from the
accounts of clients.
Last week, local media reported that the Shanghai Public
Security Bureau was investigating executives of state-owned
Citic Securities, China's largest brokerage in terms of assets,
fund management company Wanjia Asset Management and small lender
Qilu Bank.
The reports said the executives were suspected of misusing
substitute holdings for their own benefits.
Substitute holding is common in China and is not illegal,
but the clampdown comes amid growing concerns that the practice
is being used to hide irregular or illegal trades.
The interbank market, the biggest component of China's
booming bond market, applies different regulations depending on
the class of investor.
Class A accounts are mainly commercial banks, while
non-banking financial institutions fall into Class B. Other
investment companies, including those from non-regulated
industries and private individuals, constitute Class C accounts.
Substitute holding allows an investor to transfer bonds
temporarily to another party for a fee. While the purpose can be
simply to add leverage, the practice can also allow investors to
get around limits or hide losses.
According to the CSRC notice, if the counterparty is a Class
C investor, special attention should be paid to the real holder
of those accounts and if illegal trading exists.
Securities firms should also pay attention to any frequent,
irregular trading that deviates from market prices, and to
whether or not securities houses officers skim profits on bond
trades for their own pockets.
The PBoC's meeting went further, floating the idea that
Class C accounts may be phased out entirely or forced to upgrade
to Class B. Such a move would limit the appeal of substitute
holding, while the additional transparency would make it easier
for regulators to monitor the market.
(Reporting by Carrie Hong; editing by Steve Garton)