SHANGHAI, Sept 30 China's State Council, or
cabinet, has issued guidelines encouraging deeper links between
online businesses and bricks-and-mortar stores, pledging to cut
red tape and promote tax and financial support to make it
happen.
The guidelines, dated Sept. 18 and published late on
Tuesday, were cast as a way to spur consumption and economic
activity. They come at a time when China's economic growth is at
its slowest in years.
"Online-offline interaction has become one of the most
dynamic forms of economic activity. It is a new channel for
promoting consumption and a bright spot in innovation and
development of the flow of commerce," it said.
"Developing online-offline interaction is very important to
the transformation of physical stores, the promotion of business
model innovation, the enhancement of new driving forces in
economic development and in serving the entrepreneurship and
innovation among the masses."
The guidelines encouraged quicker uptake of mobile Internet,
big data, the Internet of Things, cloud computing, the
made-in-China Beidou Navigation System, global positioning, and
biological identification in authentication, direct payment and
logistics.
The government encouraged partnerships between Internet
companies and physical stores in order to combine their
advantages.
It also promoted the development of e-commerce and improved
logistics in rural areas, and encouraged the merging of domestic
and overseas markets via the Internet.
State news agency Xinhua said the government would also
unveil financial support for the sector.
(Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Paul Tait)