BEIJING, March 25 China's Internet regulator
issued on Wednesday new guidelines prohibiting sexual and vulgar
content on Tencent Holdings Ltd's popular messaging
app, the latest step in the agency's perennial campaign to clean
up China's Internet.
The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said sexually
explicit pictures and text, including nude photos and erotic
animation, and stories of "one-night stands, wife-swapping,
sexual abuse and other harmful information" will be subject to
punishment.
Public accounts that are found to be distributing vulgar
content will be closed for a week on the first offence and
permanently banned after four infractions, the CAC said.
Drug advertisements for illegal sexual enhancement products
or sexually transmitted diseases are also banned, as are
voyeuristic pictures and leaked media.
WeChat, known as Weixin in China, is by far the country's
most popular messaging app with 500 million users.
Citing its potential to destabilise society, or in the case
of pornography, damage mental health, censors have sought to
exert greater control over the Internet and social media apps.
Some of China's largest Internet companies deleted 60,000
online accounts in February because they were linked to the
spreading of rumours, pornography and terrorism, the CAC said.
Although pornography remains a perennial target, censors
have also cracked down on "rumor-spreading," something critics
say may be used a pretext for restricting speech on subjects
deemed politically sensitive.
