BEIJING Oct 10 China's highest court has issued
new rulings on online content publication that would further
limit what individuals and organisations in the country can say
and do on the internet, state media reported on Friday.
The new regulations reflect the ruling Communist Party's
desire for all concerted efforts to influence popular opinion,
both online and offline, to remain firmly in its own hands.
The Supreme People's Court ruled on Thursday that collective
and paid efforts to publish positive or negative information
online will be subject to penalties, said the official China
Daily newspaper.
Paid efforts to delete content from the internet will also
be illegal, according to the new regulations.
Since Xi Jinping became president in early 2013, China's
internet has undergone an even greater shift towards state
control and government-imposed censorship.
China was ranked as the joint-second worst country after
Iran for internet freedom last year, according to U.S.-based
rights group Freedom House's Freedom on the Net report.
China's government has long opposed mass demonstrations, and
sees non-Party attempts to organise and influence social opinion
as potentially destabilising.
Censors are more likely to delete online comments about
protests or collective action, even if supportive of the state,
than posts on sensitive topics such as senior leaders, according
to studies at Harvard University.
Last year, China criminalised the spreading of rumours
online and began official campaigns to clamp down on 'obscenity'
and 'pornography', loosely defined terms that critics say can be
wielded as a blunt tool to eliminate material seen as damaging
to the Communist Party.
"Anyone who hires, organises or asks others to publish or
forward damaging online information in violation of rights
should be penalized," China Daily cited the Supreme Court
guidelines as saying.
"The underground industry that takes money to eliminate
online posts is illegal, and it provides profit to people or
companies with bad motives," added China Daily, citing the
court's spokesman.
Concerns about China's tightening control of the internet
again flared up around pro-democracy demonstrations in Hong
Kong, which have swept up tens of thousands of protesters and
seen the use of tear gas, violent clashes and mass disruptions
to business and traffic over the past 11 days.
Users of the Tencent Holdings Ltd's hugely popular
WeChat mobile messaging app, Weibo Corp microblog and the
Baidu Inc search engine noted posts, pictures and
search terms were either forbidden or being blocked in the
mainland.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Ryan Woo)