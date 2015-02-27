BEIJING Feb 27 Some of China's largest Internet
companies deleted more than 60,000 online accounts because their
names did not conform to regulations due to take effect on
Sunday, the top Internet regulator said.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Tencent Holdings Ltd
, Baidu Inc, Sina Corp affiliate
Weibo Corp and other companies deleted the accounts in a
cull aimed at "rectifying" online names, the Cyberspace
Administration of China (CAC) said.
The reasons for their removal included accusations of being
misleading, rumour mongering, links to terrorism, or involving
violence, pornography and other violations, the CAC said in a
statement on its website late on Thursday.
The purge is notable as a step toward China's government
locking down control over people's internet account names, an
effort which censors have struggled with in the past, despite
numerous efforts to introduce controls.
These failed attempts have included trying to force users to
register for online services using their real names.
The new regulations, which take on effect March 1 and will
also target real-name registration, were issued by the CAC,
which was formed last year and given power over all online
content, something previously divided between various state
ministries.
"Previously, the real-name registration system hasn't really
been enforced," said Rogier Creemers, a researcher on Chinese
media law at the University of Oxford. "These rules essentially
impose a uniform and consolidated system for all online services
requiring accounts."
The measure also reflects China's tightening control of the
Internet, which has accelerated since President Xi Jinping took
power in early 2013.
Weibo, the country's biggest microblog platform, will comply
with the regulations and had a dedicated team to handle illegal
information, including account names, a spokesman told Reuters.
E-commerce giant Alibaba declined to comment beyond
highlighting a section of the CAC's statement on Alibaba's
efforts to set up a team to handle account name issues. Tencent,
China's biggest social networking and gaming company, and search
leader Baidu were not available for immediate comment.
Among the accounts removed were those purporting to belong
to state agencies, state media organisations and the East
Turkestan Islamic Movement, said the CAC. China has blamed ETIM
for violent attacks, but experts and rights groups have cast
doubt on its existence as a cohesive group.
China operates one of the world's most sophisticated online
censorship mechanisms, known as the Great Firewall. Censors keep
a grip on what can be published online, particularly content
seen as potentially undermining the ruling Communist Party.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Robert Birsel)