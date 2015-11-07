SHANGHAI Nov 7 China plans to crackdown on the
sale of fake goods online by using cloud computing, big data and
tighter rules on user identity in its latest moves to quash
counterfeiting.
China has been trying to reign in its counterfeiters, who
have copied everything from Apple iPhones to Louis Vuitton
handbags, since it joined the World Trade Organization in 2001
and was required to adhere to global standards on intellectual
property rights.
The country plans to eradicate intellectual property rights
infringement on the internet within 3 years, it said in a
posting by China's cabinet on its official website on Saturday.
China will promote the use of a "real-name system" on the
internet and electronic tags to make it easier to track goods
and the identities of offenders, the statement said.
Inter-regional law enforcement will also be improved, it
said, with a focus on sharing information amongst Beijing,
Tianjin and the Yangtze River Delta, as well as other regions.
In a rare move, China singled out Walt Disney Co for
special trademark protection on Thursday.
More than 40 percent of goods sold online in China last year
were either counterfeits or of bad quality, the official Xinhua
news agency reported earlier this week.
