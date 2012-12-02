By Umesh Desai and Pete Sweeney
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI Dec 3 Chinese search engine
China's three dominant dot-com names - Baidu, Alibaba
and Tencent Holdings Ltd - have
successfully tapped global funding this year, stockpiling a
combined $6 billion in debt despite investor scepticism about
opaque Chinese companies.
The big three plan to use the money to pad their industry
advantage at home, to compete better abroad, and perhaps to buy
cash-starved rivals.
Ultra-low interest rates on U.S. government bonds, the
benchmark against which most debt is measured, have driven down
borrowing costs around the world. That has been a boon to
corporate borrowers who are finding plenty of yield-hungry
investors willing to extend long-term credit.
"The mature guys, Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu, these guys need
to fund new growth. They are incredibly dominant in China, so
they need to expand into international markets and create new
products," said Sean O'Rourke, an analyst at Shanghai-based
Redtech Advisors.
O'Rourke said the money that Baidu raised in November - a
total of $1.5 billion in 5- and 10-year bonds - would be more
than enough to buy some of its smaller rivals, and said there
were "dozens" of potential takeover targets.
While Baidu said it intends to use this tranche of funds for
cross-border acquisitions, it could potentially spend it on
buying domestic competitors that have listed abroad.
Baidu's bond sale was notable both for its size and its
reception in the market, which has been sceptical of U.S.-listed
Chinese companies after a rash of accounting scandals. The
hurdle was especially high for Baidu because it lacks the
physical assets bond investors prefer, and it was seeking a
10-year term, which is a lifetime for a technology firm.
Yet it managed to sell the debt at a yield of 3.518 percent,
just 185 basis points over the risk-free rate that is normally
associated with U.S. Treasury bonds.
Google sold 10-year bonds in May 2011 with a yield of 3.734
percent. Treasury yields have fallen since then, so if Google
were to tap the market now it might obtain a lower rate.
IPO NO GO
The bond market embrace comes at a good time for technology
companies because corporate the governance scandals have all but
shut down another popular funding avenue - listing of shares on
U.S. exchanges.
Just two Chinese technology companies have successfully
launched U.S. initial public offerings this year, including
newly listed YY Inc. That's down from 15 in 2011 and way
off the 41 issues in 2010.
These IPOs have raised only $153 million this year, compared
with $2.17 billion last year and $4.01 billion in 2010, Thomson
Reuters data shows. By contrast, Tencent and Baidu raised $2.1
billion via bond issues this year, while Alibaba has raised a
massive $4 billion in loans.
"It's a lot faster and simpler to raise bonds - raising
equity would result in share dilution and takes a longer time,"
said Thomas Chong, Internet analyst with BOCI Research in Hong
Kong.
Chong said the companies were keen to borrow even though
their balance sheets are loaded with cash because they need U.S.
dollars but their revenue is primarily in yuan.
Tencent is expected to nearly double its free cash flow in
the current year to 18.3 billion yuan ($2.94 billion), according
to Nomura. Baidu's free cash flow this year is estimated to hit
8.0 billion yuan, Credit Suisse said in a report.
China's tax laws provide another incentive to borrow in the
international credit markets. If Chinese companies use domestic
cash to repay foreign borrowing, they would have to pay a
remittance tax of as much as 10 percent, said Catherine Chan,
head of investor relations at Tencent.
"Raising offshore capital to repay offshore loans through
bonds issues will help optimize our tax obligation while
allowing us to take advantage of the higher deposit rates in
China by parking cash generated from our operations onshore,"
she said.
SIZE MATTERS
Credit investors and analysts doubt that the positive
reception afforded to China's tech giants will trickle down to
smaller players whose prospects may be less certain. That means
debt markets won't replace IPOs.
Many Chinese Internet companies could use cheap bond funding
right now, especially those in gaming and e-commerce. But the
lesser known firms are eyed suspiciously because they lack solid
assets and their cash flows are unpredictable.
"It will take some time to educate the bond market about
Internet companies, given we are usually asset-light and have a
shorter track record than traditional brick-and-mortar
industries," said Tencent's Chan.
Even for established names, market perceptions can change
rapidly: Yahoo lost 80 percent of its market capitalisation
since its Internet peak in 1999 while Google's stock has risen
more than six-fold since its stock market debut in 2004.
"If you look at the rapid rate of changes in technology and
consumer behaviour, I would be concerned about holding debt in
the longer term. You could, for instance, have some new
platforms or delivery medium emerging and taking over from these
sites," said Tim Jagger, Singapore-based portfolio manager at
Aviva Investors.