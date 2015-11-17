BEIJING Nov 17 Chinese police arrested 98
people connected to online gambling networks that handled $78
billion in bets, state media said on Tuesday, the latest in a
series of moves to control illegal activity on the Internet.
Police in the southern provinces of Hunan and Guangdong have
shut down 12 "gambling dens" since July, but only now announced
the arrests, Xinhua news agency said.
The individuals were suspected of "involvement in an online
gambling network that has opened more than 500 online casinos,
attracting a million members," Xinhua said, adding that an
investigation was ongoing.
Gambling has been illegal on mainland China since 1949,
though a state lottery does operate.
China is the world's largest Internet market by number of
users. It has launched periodic operations to combat illegal
online behaviour and recent moves have coincided with a
crackdown on online freedom of expression, which has intensified
since President Xi Jinping came to power in 2013.
In August, police said they had arrested about 15,000 people
for crimes that "jeopardised Internet security" in a sweep that
targeted websites providing "illegal and harmful information"
and advertisements for pornography, explosives and firearms, and
gambling.
(Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)