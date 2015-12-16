BRIEF-3Tl Technologies Corp announces private placement of units
Priced placement of up to 8.3 million units of company at $0.30 per unit for gross proceeds of approximately $2.5 million
BEIJING Dec 16 China's President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday all countries should jointly oppose Internet surveillance and hacking, and that maintaining Internet security is a common international responsibility.
Xi was speaking at China's second annual World Internet Conference.
Xi was speaking at China's second annual World Internet Conference.
* Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"