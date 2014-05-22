BEIJING May 22 China will begin checking computer systems used in government departments to protect "sensitive data", the official Xinhua news agency said via its microblog on Thursday, amid a row over cyberspying with the United States.

The checks would target technology that is important to national security and the public interest, Xinhua said, citing the State Council Information Office.

A small number of governments and businesses "take advantage of technological monopolies to collect sensitive data on a large scale" from the Chinese government, business and institutions, it added, and there have been large-scale security breaches.

Xinhua did not give details of which governments or businesses it was referring to.

The U.S. government recently charged five Chinese army officers with cyberspying and stealing trade secrets, sparking outrage from China. (Reporting By Li Hui and Megha Rajagopalan)