BEIJING May 22 China will begin checking
computer systems used in government departments to protect
"sensitive data", the official Xinhua news agency said via its
microblog on Thursday, amid a row over cyberspying with the
United States.
The checks would target technology that is important to
national security and the public interest, Xinhua said, citing
the State Council Information Office.
A small number of governments and businesses "take advantage
of technological monopolies to collect sensitive data on a large
scale" from the Chinese government, business and institutions,
it added, and there have been large-scale security breaches.
Xinhua did not give details of which governments or
businesses it was referring to.
The U.S. government recently charged five Chinese army
officers with cyberspying and stealing trade secrets, sparking
outrage from China.
(Reporting By Li Hui and Megha Rajagopalan)