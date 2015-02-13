Bitcoin surges to all-time high above $1,700
NEW YORK Digital currency bitcoin hit a record high on Tuesday as demand for crypto-assets soared with the creation of new tokens to raise funding for start-ups using blockchain technology.
BEIJING China's Internet regulator will target fraud on dating websites and other online match-making sites, state news agency Xinhua reported.
"Fraud on dating websites has become a public nuisance to millions of users, especially young people, who use such services," Xinhua cited a statement from the Cyberspace Administration of China as saying, in a report released late on Thursday.
The campaign lists "fraud rings, prostitution and service providers' fraudulent practices as major targets", Xinhua said.
"Dating websites must enforce online real-name registration and accounts failing to register with real names must be closed," it added, providing no further details.
China exercises tight control over the Internet, saying that it is needed to ensure social stability and to protect consumers and brushing off concerns from rights groups.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kim Coghill)
MONTREAL/PARIS A United Nations agency has launched an effort to craft global guidance for the use of laptops and other portable electronics in passenger aircraft cabins after selective bans by the United States and Britain upset airline passengers as well as Middle Eastern carriers.