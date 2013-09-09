BEIJING, Sept 9 China unveiled on Monday tough
measures to stop the spread of what the government calls
irresponsible rumours, threatening three years in jail if untrue
posts online are widely reposted, drawing an angry response from
Chinese internet users.
China is in the middle of yet another crackdown on what it
terms "online rumours", as the government tries to rein in
social media, increasingly used by Chinese people to discuss
politics, despite stringent censorship.
According to a judicial interpretation issued by China's top
court and prosecutor, people will be charged with defamation if
online rumours they create are visited by 5,000 internet users
or reposted more than 500 times.
That could lead to three years in jail, state media
reported, citing the judicial document. That is the standard
sentence for defamation.
"People have been hurt and reaction in society has been
strong, demanding with one voice serious punishment by the law
for criminal activities like using the internet to spread
rumours and defame people," said court spokesman Sun Jungong.
"No country would consider the slander of other people as
'freedom of speech'," Sun said at a news conference, carried
live by the People's Daily website.
The interpretation also set out what is considered a
"serious case" of spreading false information or rumours online,
including those which cause mental anguish to the subjects of
rumours.
Other serious cases involve the spreading of false
information that causes protests, ethnic or religious unrest or
has a "bad international effect".
Users of China's popular Twitter-like Sina Weibo
microblogging site expressed anger about the new rules.
"It's far too easy for something to be reposted 500 times or
get 5,000 views. Who is going to dare say anything now?" wrote
one Weibo user.
"This interpretation is against the constitution and is
robbing people of their freedom of speech," wrote another.
State media have reported dozens of detentions in recent
weeks as the government pushes a crackdown on the spreading of
rumours.
The campaign comes as President Xi Jinping's newly installed
government steps up its harassment of dissidents, showing no
sign of wanting to loosen the party's grip on power.
China says it has a genuine need to stop the spread of
irresponsible rumours, pointing to some of what authorities say
are patently ridiculous things said online of late, including a
story that a soup made from dead babies had gone on sale in
Guangdong province.
