BEIJING, Sept 15 One of China's best known
online commentators appeared in state media on Sunday to admit
to spreading irresponsible internet posts after China adopted
tough measures to crack down on online rumours.
People will be charged with defamation if posts online that
contain rumours are visited by 5,000 internet users or reposted
more than 500 times, according to a judicial interpretation
issued this month by China's top court and prosecutor.
That rule, which could lead to three years in jail, is part
of a recent government efforts to rein in social media,
increasingly used by Chinese people to discuss politics, despite
stringent censorship.
Detained Chinese-American venture capitalist Charles Xue,
known for making controversial remarks on social and political
issues, told state broadcaster CCTV and the official Xinhua news
agency that "freedom of speech cannot override the law".
"My irresponsibility in spreading information online was a
vent of negative mood, and was a neglect of the social
mainstream," Xue said.
Xue, also known as Xue Manzi, had 12 million followers on
Sina Weibo, China's Twitter-like microblog site. He was shown on
state television in August after being detained on an accusation
of visiting prostitutes.
Police are now investigating reports from Internet users
that Xue's online activities may have involved crimes, Xinhua
said.
Several foreign and Chinese executives, detained for various
reasons, have made confessions recently on state television
leading to worry in the business community about a trend that
some lawyers say makes a mockery of due process.
Confessions have long been part of China's legal landscape
but rarely have senior business figures been put on television
in prison jumpsuits to confess.
(Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Robert Birsel)