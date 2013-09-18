By Megha Rajagopalan and Adam Rose
| BEIJING, Sept 17
BEIJING, Sept 17 China's crackdown on online
"rumour-mongering", widely seen as a tool to halt criticism of
the ruling Communist Party, has chilled political discourse,
with high-profile bloggers saying they have reined in sensitive
posts for fear of detention.
Lawyers and activists called the crackdown a significant, if
crude, expansion of powers to police the Internet and a blow to
those who rely on microblogs to disseminate information that is
often not monitored as strictly as traditional media.
"I am really scared now that any whistleblowing might lead
to an arrest," said Zhou Ze, a rights lawyer with more than
165,000 followers on the Twitter-like microblog Sina Weibo. "We
all have to talk less, and more carefully."
It is common for politically sensitive posts to be taken
down by censors and for users to be blocked, but recent
detentions have sparked fears of harsher punishments.
At the heart of the issue is a judicial interpretation by
China's top court that says bloggers can be prosecuted for
posting rumours seen by more than 5,000 people, or forwarded
more than 500 times.
"If rumours can lead to detention or arrest, everyone will
fear for themselves and become particularly scared about
criticizing officials, which we are seeing less of on the
Internet," Zhou said.
An estimate of data provided to Reuters by Weiboreach, a
social media data analysis firm, shows that in a random sample
of 4,500 highly influential users known as "Big Vs", those with
a self-reported occupation in government or academia had a much
higher rate of deletion in August than those in entertainment.
The data does not differentiate between posts that users had
deleted themselves and those that were deleted by authorities.
MOVING TARGET
Analysts said the judicial interpretation specifically
targeted the hundreds of Big Vs - "v" for verified - who send
opinions, news and information to thousands or even millions of
followers. Many are entrepreneurs, celebrities or academics.
Weibo users known for political and social commentary have
been detained in recent weeks, enforcing fears that
rumour-mongering is not the target of the law.
Wang Gongquan, an outspoken venture capitalist, was taken
away by police on Friday on charges of disturbing public order
after he helped lead a campaign for the release of another
activist.
Well-known whistleblower Wu Dong, more commonly recognised
by his online handle "Boss Hua", was taken into police custody
in Beijing, the official Liberation Daily reported on its
verified Weibo feed.
He said via Weibo on Wednesday that he had been released.
His phone was off and he could not be reached for comment.
Wu, a watch lover, is one of many Weibo users who post about
official corruption. He drew attention last year when he posted
photos of expensive watches worn by government officials last
year, helping to bring down one high-flying official.
Chinese-American venture capitalist Charles Xue was detained
on charges of prostitution and appeared on state TV in handcuffs
on Sunday to apologise, saying his status as a Big V had gone to
his head.
"Freedom of speech cannot override the law," said Xue, who
was known for outspoken comments on political and social issues
online.
Spreading rumours is common on Weibo, and there is little
protection against defamation.
"It's important that those who spread slander are held
legally responsible," said Peng Jian, a lawyer with more than
100,000 followers on Weibo. "But if it's not implemented
properly, it could suppress freedom of expression."
OPINIONS "SHOULDN'T BE SUPPRESSED"
The problem, lawyers say, is that the interpretation takes a
broad view of what constitutes a rumour.
"The goal is pretty obvious, and it's certainly not to
suppress so-called rumours. In some sense that's just an
excuse," said rights lawyer Mo Shaoping. "Most of the things
people post on the Internet are just opinions and views. Those
things shouldn't be suppressed."
Mo said he had stopped using Weibo two years ago under
pressure from officials.
Legal experts said that the court's interpretation amounted
to a broadening of authority to police the Internet, as if Weibo
were a physical public space.
"It's a significant expansion because it criminalizes
postings that were not criminalized before, and not only rumours
and libellous comments," said Nicholas Bequelin, of New
York-based Human Rights Watch.
Tong Zhiwei, a professor at East China University of
Political Science and Law who has about 95,000 Weibo followers,
said he had seen a rise in the number of his posts that had been
censored in recent weeks.
"It's not so much the judicial interpretation per se that is
affecting my comments," said Tong, who frequently comments on
social issues from a legal perspective. "It's the atmosphere it
has created."
Criticising one-party rule was in effect forbidden already,
Bequelin added.
"Nine tenths of the Internet population would be in prison
if you were to apply this very strictly," Bequelin said. "But
that is the root of China's regulation of freedom of
expression."
The latest crackdown was also significant because it
targeted Internet users who didn't see themselves as dissidents,
said Sarah Cook of Freedom House, a U.S.-based group promoting
political freedom and human rights.
"Now you're having a criminal judicial interpretation and
then actual arrests of people who don't see themselves as
political," Cook said. "The group of people being targeted is
much wider."
(Additional reporting by Li Hui, Beijing Newsroom and Reuters
TV; Editing by Nick Macfie)