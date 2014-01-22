* Millions of Chinese Internet users redirected to
anti-censorship website
* Error likely caused by negligence while making changes to
official censorship systems
* State media and foreign ministry blame hackers
(Adds CCTV report of government investigation into malfunction)
By Paul Carsten and Pete Sweeney
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Jan 22 Human error likely
caused a glitch in China's Great Firewall that saw millions of
Internet users ironically rerouted to the homepage of a
U.S.-based company which helps people evade Beijing's web
censorship, sources told Reuters.
Hundreds of millions of people attempting to visit China's
most popular websites on Tuesday afternoon found themselves
redirected to Dynamic Internet Technology (DIT), a company that
sells anti-censorship web services tailored for Chinese users.
The official Xinhua news agency on Tuesday quoted experts as
saying that the malfunction could have been the result of a
hacking attack, and domestic media was full of speculation along
those lines.
DIT is tied to the Falun Gong, a spiritual group banned in
China which has been blamed for past hacking attacks.
During a daily news briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry
spokesman Qin Gang said he had "noted" reports of Falun Gong
involvement, but said he did not know who was responsible.
"I don't know who did this or where it came from, but what I
want to point out is this reminds us once again that maintaining
Internet security needs strengthened international cooperation.
This again shows that China is a victim of hacking."
However, sources familiar with the Chinese government's web
management operations told Reuters that a hacking attack was not
to blame for the malfunction. They declined to be identified due
to the sensitivity of the matter.
They said the incident may have been the result of an
engineering mistake made while making changes to the "Great
Firewall" system the Communist Party uses to block websites it
deems undesirable - such as the DIT site.
The state-run China Internet Network Information Center
(CNNIC) said "the attack" on the country's Internet is under
investigation, the official CCTV broadcaster wrote on its
microblog on Wednesday.
MYSTERY OVER HOW IT HAPPENED
CNNIC earlier said in a microblog post that the outage,
which lasted for several hours, was due to a malfunction in
China's top-level domain name root servers.
These servers administer the country's Domain Name Service
(DNS), which matches alphabetic domain names with a database of
numeric IP addresses of computers hosting different websites, a
sort of reference directory for the entire internet.
Instead of matching the names of popular Chinese websites
with their proper IP addresses, Chinese DNS servers instead
redirected users trying to access websites not ending with the
".cn" suffix to the IP address associated with DIT's homepage.
It was unclear why users were being directed to the DIT site
specifically.
Independent tests showed that the source of the malfunction
originated from within China, and specifically from the Great
Firewall servers themselves.
"Our investigation shows very clearly that DNS exclusion
happened at servers inside of China," said Xiao Qiang, an
adjunct professor at UC Berkeley School of Information in the
U.S. and an expert on China's Internet controls.
"It all points to the Great Firewall, because that's where
it can simultaneously influence DNS resolutions of all the
different networks (in China). But how that happened or why that
happened we're not sure. It's definitely not the Great
Firewall's normal behaviour."
Checks by DIT suggested a similar root cause for the
overwhelming amount of traffic trying to reach the site, said
Bill Xia, DIT's founder and a member of the Falun Gong.
"For such a large scale attack just targeting users in
China, it can only be done by the Great Firewall," Xia said.
"It's even clearer this is not an attack of all the Domain
Name Servers in the world, but the same as the DNS hijacking
technologies used by the Chinese government to block websites
they don't want."
The outage, which began around 3:15 p.m. local time,
redirected roughly 1 million requests per second to the DIT
site, said Xia.
Chinese web service providers have struggled to overcome
recurrent performance bottlenecks in the country's massive but
often rickety data network. The need to continuously censor
domestic content and block foreign websites only complicates the
matter.
In addition to fending off hacking attacks, network
providers face challenges finding experienced server
administrators and dealing with government bureaucracies.
Frequently, authorities have overlapping jurisdictions over
different aspects of Internet services.
(Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in BEIJING and by Alina
Selyukh in WASHINGTON D.C.; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Jeremy
Laurence)