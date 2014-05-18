BEIJING May 18 A Chinese official in charge of
regulating the Internet has said Beijing must strengthen
Internet security because "overseas hostile forces" are using
the Internet to "attack, slander and spread rumours", state
media said on Sunday.
Wang Xiujun, the deputy director of the China National
Internet Information Office, said political security is
fundamental, reported The People's Daily, the official newspaper
of the ruling Chinese Communist Party.
Wang's remarks coincide with a broad crackdown on online
freedom of expression that has intensified since President Xi
Jinping came to power last year. The crackdown has drawn
criticism from rights advocates at home and abroad.
"Now, overseas hostile forces are using the Internet as a
main channel to penetrate and destroy (us)," Wang was quoted as
saying. "Using the name of 'Internet freedom' to repeatedly
attack, slander and spread rumours in an effort to undermine our
country's stability and national security."
Winning "the struggle for ideological penetration" would
"decide to a great extent the future of our party and country",
Wang said.
In February, Xi took the reins of a government body for
Internet security, saying he aimed to turn China into a "cyber
power". He said then that working on public opinion online was a
long-term responsibility and the Internet could be used to
"spread discipline".
The party renewed a campaign on online discourse last year,
threatening legal action against people whose perceived rumours
on microblogs are reposted more than 500 times or seen by more
than 5,000 people.
China maintains tight control over the media. Censorship is
widespread and Internet users cannot access information about
many topics without special software to circumvent restrictions.
Wang said China wants to strengthen its security of networks
and information systems in part due to intrusions in cyberspace
by foreign governments, according to the People's Daily.
The case of former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward
Snowden showed that "a few countries have used their superiority
in Internet resources and information technology to conduct
large-scale Internet surveillance and to steal a large volume of
political, economic, military and corporate secrets", Wang said.
He did not name any country but questions over
cyber-espionage have long cast a shadow over China-U.S. ties,
with each side accusing the other of spying.
The Defence Ministry said in March China would beef up its
internet security after the New York Times and Der Spiegel
reported that documents leaked by Snowden said the U.S. National
Security Agency accessed servers at China's Huawei Technologies
to obtain sensitive data and monitor executives'
communications.
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Paul Tait)