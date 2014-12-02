BEIJING Dec 2 China's ministry of culture said
it would fine 11 Internet companies including Tencent Holdings
and Baidu for spreading pornography and
violence, state news agency Xinhua said on Tuesday.
China launched an anti-pornography campaign in April as part
of wider efforts to "clean up" the Internet. The move has
coincided with a crackdown on online freedom of expression,
which has intensified since President Xi Jinping came to power
early last year.
Xinhua said mobile game platforms run by Tencent, which runs
one of the most popular mobile messaging apps in China, search
engine giant Baidu and another nine companies were alleged to be
involved in pornography, gambling and violence.
The report cited a statement from the culture ministry as
saying that some products had challenged "accepted moral
values".
Spokespeople for Tencent and Baidu did not answer calls to
their mobile phones late on Tuesday in China.
Liu Qiang, a deputy director in the market department of the
ministry, said the fine amounts would be published later.
"We hope that major companies can shoulder their due, social
responsibilities and offer healthy, quality, cultural products,"
Xinhua cited Liu as saying.
The ministry also discovered comic and animated products
that contained "bloody, terror and violent content" on 21
websites run by companies such as China Telecom and
Tencent, Xinhua said.
In August, Chinese authorities warned Baidu to clean up its
content after pornographic files were found on its online
storage service.
In May, Internet firm Sina Corp. was fined 5.1
million yuan by Beijing authorities for allowing "unhealthy and
indecent content" on its online reading channel and on its main
website.
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; editing by Susan Thomas)