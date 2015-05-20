BEIJING May 20 China will spend more than $182
billion to boost Internet speeds by the end of 2017, a top
government body said, as Beijing moves towards a more
service-driven economy to boost growth.
The State Council said the government will invest more than
430 billion yuan ($69.3 billion) this year on network
construction, with at least another 700 billion yuan ($112.8
billion) spent over the following two years.
The goal is to accelerate the development of fibre optic
broadband and high speed 4G mobile networks, the governing body
said on its website.
China ranked 82nd in the world for average Internet
connection speed, slower than Malaysia, Thailand and Taiwan,
according to cloud computing services provider Akamai's State of
the Internet report for the fourth quarter of 2014.
Improving that standing is crucial for the world's second
largest economy, which is experiencing the slowest growth in
decades and is seeking to diversify away from low-tech
manufacturing and development.
On Tuesday, China unveiled a vision for the next stage of
its economic ascent, moving from low-tech manufacturing to
advanced industry in areas such as space, e-commerce, green
energy and bioengineering by 2025.
Premier Li Keqiang has also already identified the Internet
and technology as vital catalysts for the shift towards an
economy centred around services.
China's three state-owned wireless carriers are also on
board. Last week, China Mobile Ltd, China Unicom (Hong
Kong) Ltd and China Telecom Corp Ltd said
they would cut mobile data prices and boost data speeds this
year, potentially spurring a mass migration of customers to more
lucrative 4G contracts.
($1 = 6.2040 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Miral Fahmy)