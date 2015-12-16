* Both freedom and order seen necessary
* U.S. tech companies join conference
(Xi seeks unity against "abuse" such as hacking, surveillance)
By Paul Carsten
WUZHEN, China, Dec 16 China's President Xi
Jinping laid out his vision for the Internet on Wednesday,
calling for a new status quo where Internet sovereignty rests in
the hands of nations controlling the flow of information.
"Each country should join hands and together curb the abuse
of information technology, oppose network surveillance and
hacking, and fight against a cyberspace arms race," Xi told
China's second World Internet Conference.
"Cyberspace is similar to the real world in that both
freedom and order are necessary," Xi added, saying Internet
users' rights to exchange views must be respected while
maintaining order in accordance with the law.
Since Xi took China's helm in early 2013, he has presided
over a centralisation of domestic Internet governance and
broader efforts to control, and often censor, the flow of
information online, experts say.
Those efforts are aimed at maintaining stability, a lack of
which the Communist Party sees as a direct threat to its rule.
China infamously operates a "Great Firewall", the world's
most sophisticated online censorship system which blocks - and,
as of this year, also attacks - Internet services the government
deems unsavoury.
Its workers scour and scrub edgy and unwanted commentary
from domestic web services.
Hacking has been a sore spot in U.S.-China relations. On
Sept. 25, President Barack Obama said he and Xi had agreed that
neither government would knowingly support cyber theft of
corporate secrets to support domestic businesses.
The agreement stopped short of restricting spying to obtain
government secrets, including those held by private contractors.
GOOD CONNECTIONS
Critics of China's Internet governance have said foreign
tech companies should not lend Beijing credibility by agreeing
to comply with its policies.
"Tech companies, including Apple, Google, Facebook, LinkedIn
and Microsoft, must be prepared to say 'no' to China's
repressive Internet regime and put people and principles before
profits," Roseann Rife, East Asia research director at Amnesty
International, said in a release on Tuesday.
Others, including press freedom group Reporters Without
Borders and China censorship watchdog GreatFire.org, called for
a boycott of China's World Internet Conference, which attracted
executives from Chinese and U.S. tech giants.
From the United States, the roll call of companies at the
conference in the eastern city of Wuzhen included Facebook Inc
, Microsoft Corp, IBM Corp, LinkedIn Corp
and Netflix Inc.
China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Tencent Holdings
Ltd, Baidu Inc, JD.com Inc and Xiaomi
Inc were also in attendance.
While Facebook and Twitter, among others, are blocked in
China, that was not the case in Wuzhen where attendees enjoyed
unfettered access to websites.
"This is the place with the best Internet connection in
China," Kaspersky Lab chief executive Eugene Kaspersky said
during a conference forum.
"The worst is in Shanghai Pudong airport," referring to the
main international gateway to the country's commercial hub.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing
by Michael Perry, Robert Birsel)