By Melanie Lee
| SHANGHAI
SHANGHAI Feb 29 Some Chinese Internet
users have this week been able to access blocked websites such
as YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, relishing the newfound freedom
although the reason for the breach in China's Great Firewall of
censorship was a mystery.
China blocks most foreign social networking sites (SNS) out
of fear that unfettered access would lead to instability.
Chinese SNS firms have filled the void by offering similar
products that censor topics the government may find sensitive.
"I can suddenly access YouTube! No need to breach the
firewall!" Weibo user Arvin Xie posted on Tuesday.
Weibo is a microblogging platform, similar to Twitter, that
allows users to post short messages and follow other users.
Internet users including students on university campuses
reported that they were able to access YouTube, Facebook and
Twitter on their mobile phones and desktops in the afternoon and
evening on Monday and Tuesday.
"I used Facebook for the first time yesterday," Zhang
Wenjin, 23, a student at Shanghai's prestigious Jiao Tong
University told Reuters on Tuesday.
"I went on and took a look. I'm sure there were suddenly a
lot of people who signed up on Facebook yesterday," Zhang said,
adding that she had also signed up for an account.
It is unclear what caused the crack in China's Great
Firewall, as the blocking of websites and censoring of search
results for politically sensitive terms is known, or how
widespread it was.
On Wednesday, access to Facebook, YouTube and Twitter was
again blocked.
Some users in China pay for a virtual private network (VPN)
to bypass the blocking of websites and censoring of searches.
Over the weekend, Chinese users also gained access to Google
Inc's social networking site, Google+ and flooded U.S.
President Barack Obama's page on the site with calls for greater
freedom in the world's most populous country.
Google+ is currently blocked through regular desktop access
but its mobile application, which let users in China access the
site, has become accessible recently.
China, with more than 500 million Internet users, is the
world's largest and most vibrant Internet community.