SHANGHAI, July 19 The number of Chinese users
accessing the Internet from mobile phones has surpassed that of
the personal computer, marking a significant milestone created
by the boom of smartphones, a Chinese government report said on
Thursday.
China is the world's largest Internet market and the trend
represents a turning point for companies such as Baidu Inc
and Sina Corp, who need to move their business
models toward the mobile sphere in order to capture growth.
The number of users who accessed the Internet from mobile
phones rose 22.2 percent from a year earlier to 388 million,
compared with 380 million users who accessed it via a desktop
computer. It is the first time mobile Internet access has
outstripped that of the PC, the China Internet Network
Information Centre (CNNIC) said.
CNNIC said in its bi-annual report that half of the new
users were from rural areas, of which 60 percent accessed the
Internet from their mobile phones.
China had more than 538 million Internet users as of the end
of June.