By Paul Carsten
| BEIJING, Sept 25
BEIJING, Sept 25 Facebook Inc and Twitter
face a daunting task in China, if access to their social
networks is unblocked, as they would be up against deeply
entrenched domestic rivals which cater to local needs and
tastes.
Years of isolated growth means China's sophisticated social
media companies, including Tencent Holdings, Sina Inc
and Renren Inc, won't be too worried if
Facebook and Twitter prise open the door to China's 591 million
Internet users, the world's biggest online population.
Access to Facebook and Twitter has been blocked in China
since 2009, but will be lifted by the government in the Shanghai
Free Trade Zone (FTZ) which is due to launch this weekend, the
South China Morning Post reported on Tuesday - a move that has
been popularly dubbed the "Internet Concession".
But it may be too late for them to repeat their success
elsewhere in one of the world's most promising, yet most
restricted, Internet markets - where online advertising revenues
soared almost 47 percent last year to $12.3 billion.
"The Chinese social media landscape is among the most
developed, sophisticated landscapes out there," said Sam
Flemming, chief executive of China-based social media
intelligence firm CIC. "These aren't just niche social networks,
these are a major part of the Internet in China."
CHINA'S WATER-COOLER
Tencent's popular messaging app WeChat has 236 million
active users, more than half of all China's smartphone users,
and micro-blogging service Sina Weibo had more than 500 million
registered accounts last year.
Tencent, whose market value topped $100 billion this month,
stole the march on rivals with its WeChat social messaging app
that lets users talk privately and in groups, play games, update
friends on recent events, send voice messages and make online
payments.
Facebook, valued at $118 billion, said in its IPO prospectus
last year that its China market share was almost zero, and
recent studies say Twitter has no more than 50,000 active users
in China. Access to both is limited to people with Virtual
Private Networks (VPNs) that can bypass China's Great Firewall -
the colloquial term for Beijing's Internet blocking mechanism.
"Weibo has similar features to Twitter, but its role in
China for the dissemination of news, information and
entertainment, that's what's critical," said CIC's Flemming.
"Weibo is the zeitgeist of China, the water cooler of
China."
CRACKDOWN ON RUMOURS
A major challenge for the likes of Facebook and Twitter on
entering the Chinese Internet would be how to address the issue
of official censorship, which has a stranglehold on domestic
online media. Chinese authorities are cracking down on anyone
posting "online rumours" and have arrested influential
celebrities on Weibo, known as "Big Vs", and even jailed a
16-year old boy for spreading rumours online.
"Facebook would make extensive compromises it's not willing
to make in other parts of the world in order to facilitate its
introduction in China," said David Kirkpatrick, author of 'The
Facebook Effect', adding that a Chinese fondness for brands, and
a desire to interact globally, would draw users to the social
network, which has 1.15 billion monthly active users worldwide.
Renren, its nearest Chinese equivalent, has 54 million users as
of June, and a market value of less than $1.3 billion.
While Twitter - which has 200 million active users and has
been valued at around $15 billion ahead of a likely IPO - can
offer information and content from outside China, little of it
is in Chinese.
Overall, the effect of China unblocking these social
networks, even on a scale larger than just the Shanghai FTZ, is
likely to be limited.
"The impact is primarily on people who have a global point
of view and need to communicate globally. Most Chinese people
are not pining for an alternative to Weibo and WeChat," said
Kirkpatrick.