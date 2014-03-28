BEIJING, March 28 Hacking attacks on Chinese
computers in 2013 rose by more than half compared with the
previous year, with attacks coming from the United States making
up a significant proportion, China's top Internet security
agency said on Friday.
Beijing and Washington have been squaring off for months
over the issue of cyber attacks, each accusing the other of
hacking into sensitive government websites.
China has long singled out the United States as the top
source of intrusion on its computers.
China's National Computer Network Emergency Response
Coordination Centre, said the country's Internet faced "many
security threats", creating a "challenge" for China's overall
security.
"There are frequent occurrences of state-level organised
Internet hacking attacks, and some of our country's important
Internet information systems have been penetrated," it said in a
statement on its website (www.cert.org.cn).
It said that last year 15,000 host computers were taken
control of by Trojan horse malware, and 61,000 websites were
taken control of through backdoor breaches from overseas, up 62
percent on the previous year.
Almost 11 million host computers had been taken control of
by overseas-based servers, mostly from the United States, South
Korea and Hong Kong, with the United States accounting for
one-third of the figure, the body said.
Last week, The New York Times and German magazine Der
Spiegel said the U.S. government spied on major Chinese
telecommunications firm Huawei Technologies Co.
On Thursday, China's Defence Ministry said that it would
beef up its Internet security following the report, but also
accused the United States of hypocrisy.
The White House has said that the United States does not spy
to gain commercial advantage.
