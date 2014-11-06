BEIJING Nov 6 China's major web portals have
signed a commitment to "self-manage" comments on their websites,
state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.
Internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd, Sina Corp
and Sohu.Com Inc were among 29 websites that
signed the pledge, after the Cyberspace Administration of China
(CAC) held a meeting to discuss the topic.
The websites promised that users would respect "laws and
regulations, the socialist system, the national interest, and
the legal rights of citizens". They would not publish comments
that reveal state secrets, harm the reputation of the country,
or "destroy national unity".
Also on Thursday, CAC and the State Administration for
Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television held a joint news
conference to launch a campaign to clean up web videos, Xinhua
said.
The campaign, which will run until the end of the year, is
meant to target "harmful" material, such as "obscene sexuality",
"violent terrorism" and "false rumours" on a variety of online
platforms, including mobile app stores, blogs, online storage
sites, unlicensed video streaming websites and Weixin, the
popular messaging service developed by Tencent.
Leading online video sites in China include those run by
Sohu.Com, Tencent and Youku Tudou Inc, as well as Baidu
Inc's iQiyi. It was unclear if the campaign would
include them.
The new measures are the latest in an escalating campaign to
crack down on unwanted material online. Critics say the
increasing restrictions further limit free speech in the
one-party state.
Last year, Chinese authorities announced severe penalties
for the spreading of what they called irresponsible rumours
online.
In September, Xinhua said CAC has closed nearly 1.8 million
accounts on social networking and instant messaging services
since launching an anti-pornography campaign in April.
(Reporting by Adam Rose; editing by Andrew Roche)