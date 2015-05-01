BEIJING May 1 A hacking attack using malware
from overseas servers was to blame for Internet problems in
China earlier this week that prevented users accessing a number
of popular foreign websites, an official state-run newspaper
said on Friday.
Social media users first reported on Sunday that they were
being sent to software website wpkg.org and travel website
ptraveler.com when trying to access news websites like cnn.com,
news portal yahoo.co.jp, and games website runescape.com, among
others.
The incident was the latest in a series of challenges
businesses and individuals have faced going online in the
world's second-largest economy.
The English-language China Daily, citing the National
Computer Network Emergency Response Technical Team Coordination
Centre, an agency that monitors China's Internet safety, said
the redirection happened because some servers in China were
"contaminated" by malware from overseas servers.
"Experts said it will be difficult to trace the source of
the attack because it is technically possible to carry it out by
remotely controlling the servers," the newspaper said.
"No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the
attack," it said.
A senior staff member at the centre told the newspaper that
it was not currently possible to estimate the damage caused.
"It was a rather strange case because the hackers were
directly targeting the telecom carriers' servers. It has rarely
happened before," the unidentified official said.
Developers from wpkg.org had said they were unsure why
traffic from inside China was being redirected to their site.
Access to the internet - both speed and stability - have
long been a major issue especially among foreign businesses and
individuals. This is especially the case when attempting to
access overseas online services, which are regularly plagued by
disruptions and blockages.
Internet services operated by Facebook Inc, Google
Inc and Twitter Inc, to name a few, are
unusable in China. The country operates the world's most
sophisticated censorship mechanism in order to quell sources of
information the Communist Party sees as potentially
destabilising or undermining its rule.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Paul Tait)