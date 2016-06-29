BEIJING, June 29 The director of China's
internet regulator plans to step down and will be replaced by
one of his deputies, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
Lu Wei, who heads the Cyberspace Administration of China,
told a meeting on Tuesday that one of his deputies, Xu Lin,
would soon replace him, Bloomberg said, citing an anonymous
source.
The regulator did not immediately respond to a faxed request
for comment.
The Chinese government exercises widespread controls over
the internet and has sought to codify that policy in
law.
Officials say internet restrictions, including the blocking
of popular foreign sites like Google and Facebook, are needed to
ensure security in the face of rising threats, such as
terrorism.
Foreign governments and business groups have pointed to
restrictions on the internet as a broader trade issue.
