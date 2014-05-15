BEIJING May 15 A Chinese web video player
service is to be punished for allegedly carrying pornographic
material, state media said on Thursday, making it the latest
Chinese Internet firm to run afoul of the country's censors.
Shenzhen-based Qvod Technology Co., Ltd., was found to be
"spreading lewd and pornographic content" the official Xinhua
news agency said, citing the National Office Against
Pornographic and Illegal Publications.
Guangdong provincial authorities notified the firm that it
would be stripped of its licence for "paid for telecommunication
services", Xinhua said, adding that police had launched an
investigation and arrested several suspects.
Beijing police found more than 3,000 porn video clips on
four servers confiscated from Qvod.com at the end of last year,
Xinhua said. Authorities also found a "large amount of porn" on
the site and company applications in March.
The company "did not check the safety of content, providing
a platform and channel for the spreading of pornographic and
other illegal content, seriously harming the mental and physical
health of minors. It must therefore be punished severely,"
Xinhua cited the anti-porn regulator as saying.
The company could not be reached immediately for comment.
In April, China said it had shut down more than 100 websites
carrying pornography and closed thousands of accounts on social
media sites in a renewed campaign to clean up the Internet.
Chinese Internet firm Sina Corp was stripped of
some online publication licences in April for allowing
"unhealthy and indecent content" on its online reading channel
and on its main website.
The company said authorities had fined it 5.1 million yuan
($815,000), in one of the harshest moves by China's censors.
Pornography is illegal in China, but some overseas critics
are concerned that the crackdown on material deemed obscene is
part of a government attempt to tighten its grip on the Internet
in general, and will be used in broader censorship of websites.
